WVU Holds Safe Community Fair

Safety was on the top of people's minds in the Mountainlair Tuesday morning for the Safe Community Fair, an event that brought together many different resources from health care providers to law enforcement, to encourage the campus community to make healthy decisions throughout their lives. WVU student Tyquan Holloman helped to plan for the event and wants to see his fellow student take their health seriously.

"There's dangers with going out, and at least if you go out, be very smart about what you do, and I feel like this type of community is actually something really good to project that towards the students, to reach out to a larger audience," said Holloman.

University faculty also planned the event to coincide with the annual Mountaineer Week, an occasion that already brings students together to celebrate their heritage. Faculty Advisor Lisa Costello said they want to be sure to make safety information easily accessible.

"We wanted to provide resources to help individuals be safe in their community. We also have flu shots and a blood drive going on, but it's a way as we celebrate our Appalachian culture, to focus in on ourselves, and the importance of staying safe and being well," Costello said.

Holloman agrees, saying that he wants his peers to know there's always someone available and nearby, no matter what challenges they face.

"No matter what type of phase that they go through in their life whether its depression or alcoholism or a smoking problem, they actually do have help in the community. That's the one thing that I want them to know, they can contact somebody to be able help them. There's an organization here ready to help them," said Holloman.