Compassion Caravan Visits Fairmont

A group called the Compassion Caravan traveled to Fairmont Tuesday.

The group advocates for the Affordable Care Act, SNAP Benefits, Medicaid and other public assistance programs.

During the event a number of speakers made religious references to the teachings of Jesus as an example to how elected officials should prioritize and help care for vulnerable groups.

Compassion Caravan representatives said their goal is to unite the state and nation and remind everyone that real people are at the root of political debates.

"People aren't listening to one another anymore and so our goal is to refocus away from ideology and away from a lot of the tension around these debates and try and bring it back to the fact that we're talking about people again," said Reverend Jeff Allen, West Virginia Council of Churches executive director.

The Caravan will continue to travel around the state to spread its message of unity.