Former College Coach Speaks at FSU

A former Penn State hockey coach held a leadership seminar at Fairmont State University Tuesday.

Joe Battista left his coaching career and is now the owner of Pragmatic Passion, a consulting firm that puts on workshops and keynote speaking events and works with businesses and individuals.

During his three workshops at Fairmont State University, Battista talked about strategies for making difficult decisions, finding passion and more.

"What's their interests? What are their skills and knowledge? Because that leads to developing a better purpose. And if you've got a purpose you're more likely to live a fulfilling, joyful, adventurous life and not just survive. A lot of people are alive but they don't know how to live," Battista said.

