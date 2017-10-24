WV Autism Supportive Center Expands Services

The West Virginia Autism Supportive Center in Randolph County has opened its doors and is eagerly growing its support efforts. Services are expanding rapidly and the support team is growing to include an Autism Behavior Analysis expert.

“We want this center space to offer an array of that weren’t formerly available here in Elkins. We are working cooperatively with Mountainside ABA,” said West Virginia Autism Supportive Center’s Erin Browning.

Behavior Analysis is an evidence-based treatment for autism and related disabilities to being practical, positive behavior analysis treatment to individuals and families.

“We look at typically three different skill areas number one being communication because a lot of deficits really stem from deficits in communication, deficits in other areas, independent living, things like that. So, communication is our biggest focus and then we also look at independent living, reducing problem behaviors, and then we try and really make plans that are really functional for that individual,” said Mountainside ABA Owner Elizabeth Simons.

This kind of treatment and support has not been offered in the Elkins area. Many families have to travel to find proper treatment.

“ABA Therapy was nowhere to be found in Elkins. There’s really no support system for people with autism. So, we are aiming to serve a variety of ages through the center. Eventually, we want to have more of a living space, not in this particular center, but on the property, that’s long-term,” continued Browning.

The support center hopes to become a hub for autism support and has some great long-term goals for the organization.