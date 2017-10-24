WV State Historic Preservation Awards Efforts

On October 15 at West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling, Phyllis Baxter of Elkins was awarded the Betty Woods Nutting Award for exemplary service to historic preservation.

The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office honored Baxter for her role as an advocate for historic preservation, she has served on the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia board and works with multiple preservation organizations throughout the state. Her passion is restoring and capturing the history of the communities she serves.

“Our buildings and our history tell the stories of our communities and make each community special and unique and a wonderful place to live, and I think that’s really important, both for our sense of pride in place and for the economic and community development of our communities,” said Baxter.

She and four others were awarded for their preservation work. Each award recognized individuals, historic sites and districts for outstanding preservation efforts.