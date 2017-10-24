Manpower Looks to Hire for 50-100 Positions Immediately

Manpower in Bridgeport and Morgantown will be holding hiring events at its offices October 25-27.

Manpower plans to make hires to fill 50 to 100 positions.

Applicants who are interested need to bring a resume and two forms of identification.

Current openings include positions in general labor and administrative and executive assistants.

Manpower said they need to fill the positions immediately.

"We are hiring for individuals with open positions starting today so with qualified candidates that meet the necessary credentials based on education, experience and skill set. We can actually get them on board and in a matter of a few business days have them out on the job site as soon as Monday," said Zach Treister, director of business development.

The open interviews take place in Manpower's Bridgeport and Morgantown offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.