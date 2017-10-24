Rivesville Mayor Resigns Amid Police Investigation

The mayor of Rivesville has resigned amid a police investigation, according to town officials.

Trevor Waters, who was elected mayor earlier this year, submitted his resignation, along with city employee Bill Lawrence, town officials said.

The resignations were unanimously accepted by the town council during a special meeting Friday night. Mark Dorsey was appointed acting mayor during the meeting.

The Rivesville Police Department confirmed that there is an investigation into Waters and Lawrence, but it could not provide details at this time.

Stay with 12 News for updates on this story.