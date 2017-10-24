Shepherd's Corner is Stocked Thanks to a Community Effort

One food pantry is stocked all thanks to a large community effort.

Shepherd's Corner in Bridgeport provides clothes and food for those in need in the community. Just last week the pantry shelves were almost bare and because of one food drive, there is now food to last the pantry through the holidays.

The Bridgeport Lions Club, Woman's Club and Bridgeport Fire Department go door to door and mailbox to mailbox every year and collect the food to restock the shelves.

The food helps them prepare for the busy holiday season.

"The Salvation Army has given us a list of 20 single mothers with children and we will give them a food basket for a complete dinner and it will serve them a meal or more," said Shirlene Isabella with the Shepherd's Corner.

The Shepherd's Corner is located at 19 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport and is open Tuesdays through Thursdays.