Tunnelton Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating Woman With Baseball Bat

A Tunnelton man was arrested Monday after he allegedly beat a woman with a baseball bat.

Clayton Eagle, 45, is accused of beating the woman, kicking her and strangling her with a cord, according to the Preston County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived on scene, the woman opened the door crying and thanked them for coming. Deputies said the woman had visible bruising, scratches on her face, a knot on her forehead that was bleeding and a finger that was bleeding and swollen.

The woman told deputies Eagle would not let her leave, and that she was afraid she was going to die.

Eagle is charged with malicious wounding and strangulation.