Free Adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has free adoptions this week as part of their Empty the Shelter event.

The KCHA says they are hosting this week-long adoption event to celebrate four years as a lifesaving animal shelter!

Beginning Tuesday, October 24 all available animals are free to approved adopters, both in the shelter and during their outdoor Empty the Shelter events.

The adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, deworming, heartworm test and preventative for dogs only, microchipping, and 30 days of free pet insurance for pets over 12-weeks-old.

You can view their adoptable pets on the Available Dogs and Available Cats tabs on KCHA’s Facebook page or at www.adoptcharleston.com.

The KCHA will also have their adoptable pets at various locations across the area from October 25-29.

Wednesday, October 25 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tractor Supply in Belle, WV

Thursday, October 26 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Cabela’s in Southridge

Friday, October 27 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Joe Holland Chevrolet & Imports in South Charleston, WV

Saturday, October 28 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM PetSmart at the Trace Fork Plaza

Saturday, October 28 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Petco in Southridge

Sunday, October 29 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM Petco in Southridge



The KCHA said that the adoption fees during the Empty the Shelter event is being sponsored by Joe Holland Chevrolet & Imports.