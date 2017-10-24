Free Adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Free Adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has free adoptions this week as part of their Empty the Shelter event.

The KCHA says they are hosting this week-long adoption event to celebrate four years as a lifesaving animal shelter!

Beginning Tuesday, October 24 all available animals are free to approved adopters, both in the shelter and during their outdoor Empty the Shelter events.

The adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, deworming, heartworm test and preventative for dogs only, microchipping, and 30 days of free pet insurance for pets over 12-weeks-old.

You can view their adoptable pets on the Available Dogs and Available Cats tabs on KCHA’s Facebook page or at www.adoptcharleston.com.

The KCHA will also have their adoptable pets at various locations across the area from October 25-29.

  • Wednesday, October 25
    • 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    • Tractor Supply in Belle, WV
  • Thursday, October 26
    • 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    • Cabela’s in Southridge
  • Friday, October 27
    • 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Joe Holland Chevrolet & Imports in South Charleston, WV
  • Saturday, October 28
    • 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
    • PetSmart at the Trace Fork Plaza
  • Saturday, October 28
    • 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM 
    • Petco in Southridge
  • Sunday, October 29
    • 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Petco in Southridge

The KCHA said that the adoption fees during the Empty the Shelter event is being sponsored by Joe Holland Chevrolet & Imports.

