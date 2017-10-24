Free Adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has free adoptions this week as part of their Empty the Shelter event.
The KCHA says they are hosting this week-long adoption event to celebrate four years as a lifesaving animal shelter!
Beginning Tuesday, October 24 all available animals are free to approved adopters, both in the shelter and during their outdoor Empty the Shelter events.
The adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, deworming, heartworm test and preventative for dogs only, microchipping, and 30 days of free pet insurance for pets over 12-weeks-old.
You can view their adoptable pets on the Available Dogs and Available Cats tabs on KCHA’s Facebook page or at www.adoptcharleston.com.
The KCHA will also have their adoptable pets at various locations across the area from October 25-29.
The KCHA said that the adoption fees during the Empty the Shelter event is being sponsored by Joe Holland Chevrolet & Imports.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.