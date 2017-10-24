West Virginia's Congressional Delegation Asks President Trump for Assistance

West Virginia's congressional delegation sent a letter to President Trump Tuesday morning asking him to approve additional disaster relief after floods devastated the northern part of the state in July.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, along with Representatives David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Evan Jenkins, sent the letter expressing their support for Governor Jim Justice's recent request to include West Virginia in any presidential supplemental appropriations request that may be submitted to Congress.

The delegation said they believe further assistance would address the critical, unmet needs of their constituents. The assistance would help homeowners rebuild safer and stronger and would give small businesses an opportunity to reinvest in the communities on which they depend, according to the delegates.

You can read the full letter the delegation sent President Trump below.