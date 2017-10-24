Crews Respond to Fire at Southern X-Posure Gentlemen's Club

Crews responded to a fire in the Cassville area of Monongalia County Tuesday morning.

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, a fire broke out at the Southern X-Posure Gentlemen's Club on Blue Horizon Drive at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The Cassville Volunteer Fire Department is handling the fire.

Blue Horizon Drive is closed between Mason Dixon Highway and Guston Run Road, 911 officials said.