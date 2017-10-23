Morgantown Development Services Hosts Community Discussion About Future Study Area Number 2

The Morgantown Development Services met with the public this evening to hear feedback on how to improve a downtown area .

The area, labeled 'Study Area No. 2', includes a large part of WVU student housing and holds 700 parcels and has over 300 different property owners. With so many residents, students and businesses in the area, foot traffic is heavy. Residents and property owners show a lot of concerns surrounding lack of adequate sidewalks, street lights and parking spaces. Residents would also like to see utility improvements and an addition of a park or grocery store.

James Giuliani a property owner in the area feels improvements will ultimately increase property values.

"I started getting into the rental business 42 years ago and i basically put together a neighborhood that at some point in time in the future we would like to see it re-developed into something much greater than it is today," said Giuliani.

The developers are hoping to start improvements early next year. To learn more about the project go to http://www.morgantownwv.gov/193/Areas-for-Future-Study