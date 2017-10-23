WVU Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Mountaineer Week

For the 70th anniversary of Mountaineer Week, WVU dining services has created a 70 foot long pepperoni roll.



Actually, it doesn't have a 70 foot oven, so 35 two-foot long pepperoni rolls were joined together. The roll took 105 pounds of dough, 40 lbs. of pepperoni and three days to make.

Mountaineer week organizers said they wanted to teach students about the unofficial state food.



"Well, it started in 1947 as a way to bring more school spirit on campus. We still do that today, but I think more today its educational. My number one priority in planning it is to educate our students on the culture and history of West Virginia," Sonja Wilson, Mountaineer Week Advisor.



For the 50th anniversary, a 50-foot pepperoni roll was made, along with a 60-foot creation for the 60th anniversary.