Lewis County Commission Hope to Encourage Community Involvement After Parade

The Lewis County Commission is hoping to take the success of its bicentennial parade and turn it into progress for the county.

The parade, held on Saturday, had about 200 entries representing organizations and individuals from Lewis County and nearby counties as well.

Commissioner Agnes Queen said the packed, energetic streets were a welcome sight in the city, and that's an energy she wants to harness.

"The positive attitude that people have right now because of the bicentennial is amazing. They're just happy, they're thrilled, they're excited, and that's what we need in our community for positive things to happen, we need that excitement," said Queen.

The county holds a similar parade to mark every 50 years.