Preparations Underway for 2nd Fire Levy Vote

Lewis County officials are already beginning preparations for another fire levy vote just after the new year.

During the county commission's regular meeting Monday, County Clerk Cindy Rowan approved two changes of precinct to accommodate the early voting schedule, which starts during the holiday season.

"We'll be open on the two Saturdays before, the Saturday before Christmas and the Saturday before New Year's, but the Christmas Day and New Years Day we will be closed with those being a holiday," said County Clerk Cindy Rowan.

Early voting on the levy starts on December 21, election day is January 6.