Lewis County Assessor Announces New Online Assessment Tool

The Lewis County Assessors Office has launched a new online tool to help research property assessments around the county.

The assessor's tax estimator will allow residents to get an early look at their county assessed taxes.

The tool will also break down the amount of taxes residents are contributing towards property taxes and other levies.

Assessor John Breen said it's also a helpful tool for outside businesses as well.

"People in the state that might be interested in moving or relocating can look and search parcels. People from out of state, businesses from out of the country can go online and see mapping, they can see map cards," Breen said.

The estimator can also include the effect on taxes from other proposals like the county's current proposed fire levy.