UHC's Chairman of Infection Control Provides Tips for Staying Well

Cold season has begun. The chairman of infection control at United Hospital Center shared tips for staying well and explained how an apple a day really can keep the doctor away.

"Blueberries and apples and pears and you know the old saying that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, well there is actual scientific proof to that," said Povroznik.

Dr. Povroznik said that when it comes to building your immune system, it may be as simple as an apple and a multivitamin.

"Talk to your doctor or pharmacist cause multivitamins can have different things in them that can interfere with prescription medications, but for the most part a multivitamin is good for all of us," added Povroznik.

As seasons change and people get sick, Dr. Povroznik said there is one major difference in determining if you have a cold or the flu.

"Rarely is a fever associated with the common cold. When you get the flu it tends to be quiet dramatic with the aches the pains, the headache, a high fever and extreme sore throat," said Povroznik.

If you have tried oranges and other antioxidant rich foods and have taken a multivitamin and you still feel under the weather, Dr. Povroznik said there may be a reason why.

"It's early but there are some early predictors that the flu is going to hit earlier than what is typical. We tend to see it in our area in February or March but we are already seeing positives of flu swabs here," shared Povroznik.

Many people get the flu shot and experience flu-like symptoms and don't understand why. The explanation could be that your immune system was low when you got the shot.

"So keep in mind that without 14 days you could be exposed to the flu and then you think, 'the vaccine caused my flu,' but it didn't happen and its never happened. It's that proximity of not having your immune system yet as well as it could be that the vaccine wasn't a perfect match," concluded Povroznik.