Downtown Elkins Adds Blessing Box

The very first Blessing Box has been added to downtown Elkins right next to City Hall.

Buckhannon resident Amy Schumacher approached Elkins Mayor Van Broughton and City Council members with the idea to add boxes in an effort to lend a hand to residents who may not want to ask for help.



Local organizations are looking to add several more boxes, and one school assisted by donating time and supplies to build the box.

“We were able to partner with the Mountain School in Elkins. It’s serving as a community service project for them, and I think it’s a great project for Elkins, and we’ve got one more in the works, and I’ve got all kinds of people reaching out to me to see if they can do it in front of their church or in their neighborhood or in their area,” said Schumacher.

This box will be the first of many for the city. Local churches and organizations are hoping to sponsor boxes and food items.