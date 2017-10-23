Safe Trick or Treat at Clayton Homes Coming Soon

Clayton Homes of Elkins in Randolph County is hosting the 27th Annual Safe Trick or Treat event.

Children and their parents dress in their funniest, scariest and most heroic costumes, and walk through the display homes collecting candy and prizes. Nearly 20 local businesses sponsor the event and hand out candy to more than 1,000 children.

“We are able here to block off the roads and make sure there’s no traffic with the kids around. Plus, I have parents tell me that this is the only place they take their kids, especially the little ones. They don’t know that they are not in a neighborhood, and we have just always felt it’s a good, safe way for kids to come,” said General Manager Judy Ritchie.

Some parents came when they were younger and are now bringing their own kids.

Safe Trick or Treating will be held on Thursday, October 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.