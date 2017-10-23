Fairmont Officials Count Petition Signatures

The Fairmont Human Rights Commission Ordinance, passed September 12, re-instated the city's human right's commission and added sexual orientation and gender identity to the protected classes.

"Their role will just be to advocate, to educate and to promote Fairmont as a welcoming, inclusive city," said Robin Gomez, Fairmont city manager.

But officials said the ordinance has been misconstrued and misinterpreted a number of times, with some opposition groups calling it bad for business and others turning it into a bathroom bill.

Gomez said the commission is neither of those things.

"There's no legal authority, they cannot take anybody to court, they have no subpoena power, they will not go to a business and say 'hey, this person said that you didn't serve them because they happen to be black, they happen to be Mexican, because they happen to be Islam, or whatever.' The commission has no authority, no rights under this ordinance to do anything," Gomez said.

Opposition groups worked to collect more than the required 1,970 signatures. Now, the city has until October 31 at to ensure all signatures are valid.

But city officials have been notified regarding some of the measures used to collect signatures.

"The process that they used, we have been told here at the city that there have been a lot of interesting comments and criteria that they used to explain. I couldn't tell you exactly what they did, only what people have told us. That they did go around and tell people that it had to do with keeping men out of women's bathroom's, out of lockers. This ordinance has nothing to do with any of that," he said.

Gomez said the commission will raise awareness, host events and panels and pass out fliers.

"It's 2017, there are still many parts of the country and even close by and even here where people are still treated differently," Gomez said. "Fairmont is not a very very diverse city in terms of it's demographic makeup. But it is changing and the demographics are changing. It's important that cities take a lead in promoting our uniqueness, our diversity."

If the signatures collected are deemed valid, the city council will reconsider the ordinance. If they pass it a second time, it will go to a public vote.