FRMC to Host Trunk or Treat

Fun Halloween activities are taking place at a number of different venues, including a local medical center.

The Fairmont Regional Medical Center's trunk or treat will take place Friday, October 27.

The event started out primarily for employee children, but now it's open to all kids. No one will be turned away.

Children will be invited to travel from room-to-room inside the medical center to collect candy and participate in activities.

"It has grown every year. Last year we brought it inside because it was raining so this year we're going to bring it inside again too. And I can't even tell you how many kids we had last year. But at least it's a safe way for kids to go trick or treating and not have to worry about their treats," said Karen Waddell, FRMC Clinical Director of Behavioral Health Units.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m.