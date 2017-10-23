White Oaks Continue to Expand with 2nd Retail Building

The White Oaks development in Bridgeport has continued to expand.

The 'retail village' is still getting its final tenant, but there is a second building on its way. Building number two of the retail village will be across the street and will soon provide more retail sites for residents and shoppers.

Bridgeport's Director of Community Development said no specific retailers have been confirmed for the space, but said building two will be very similar to building one.

"It's a mix of retail and service type businesses and food establishments and it will be the same over in the second building. It will be a little smaller. Building one was over 10,000 square feet and building two will be about 7,200 square feet," said Randy Spellman.

The city expects for construction on the site to be visible in the next 30 to 45 days.