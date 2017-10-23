Federal Law Introduced to Crack Down on Fentanyl and Heroin

On Monday, October 23, a new law was introduced to Congress which aims to address the fentanyl and heroin epidemic in the United States. The bill would establish a task force of law enforcement agencies. Their goal would be the eradication of the illicit fentanyl and heroin trade.

Included in the organizations which would make up the task force are Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, the IRS, the International Trade Administration, the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The group's mandate would be to identify, target and dismantle organizations that traffic fentanyl as well as identify sources of fentanyl and heroin production and distribution.

The bill was co-authored by Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) and Rep. Kathrine Clark (D-MA).

"The crisis is deepening every day, and this needs to happen - and it needs to happen now," said Rep. Jenkins. "We can an must to more to give our law enforcement agencies the tools they need to stop fentanyl flowing from China and Mexico into our communities."

As a part of the proposed task force's efforts, they would work with local and state law enforcement agencies to share best practices for handling and disposing of fentanyl. They would also report to Congress on the status of fentanyl and heroin trafficking in the U.S. and efforts being made at all levels to eliminate the dealing of the drugs.