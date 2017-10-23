Man Killed in Weekend Accident on Interstate 79

A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 79 in Harrison County Saturday afternoon.

Dylan Brown, 24, of Craigsville, ran off the road near mile marker 117 while driving a Jeep, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the Anmoore exit in the northbound lanes and was reported as a single-vehicle accident with ejection, 911 officials said.

Brown was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital via HealthNet, where he later succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

The Anmoore, Stonewood, and Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Anmoore EMS.