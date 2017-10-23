UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County Miner Killed in Accident

UPDATE (10/23/17 2 p.m.):

DOROTHY, WV (WVNS) -- Alpha Natural Resources officials have confirmed that an accident at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep mine has led to the death of a miner. The name of the victim has not been released out of respect to the family, but they have confirmed he was a 48-year-old man.

The cause of death is due to a belt haulage accident. He was confirmed dead at around noon on Monday.

ORIGINAL (10/23/17 10:52 a.m.):



A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.

Officials said the miner was discovered missing around 7 a.m. on Monday, October 23. Officials said the search is being conducted on the surface as well as underground.

Officials from West Virginia Office of Miners Health Safety and Training (MHS&T) and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) are on-site. Raleigh County Deputies are also on scene.