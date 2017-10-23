UPDATE: Crews Continue to Fight Apartment Fire in Preston County

UPDATE (10/23/17 4:37 p.m.):



Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire that spread to an apartment complex in Preston County.



The fire started at about 7 p.m. on Sunday in the back of a Rowlesburg house then spread to an apartment complex next to it, according to Rowlesburg firefighters.

Five people were able to safely get out of the apartment complex and one woman was able to get of of the house. Two dogs were not able to make it out of the house, firefighters said.

The fire rekindled at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday.

The roof of the apartment has collapsed, firefighters said. The house and the apartment complex have been ruled total losses.

Firefighters are waiting to see exactly where the fire is burning in the complex before attempting to put more water on it, according to Rowlesburg firefighters.

Rowlesburg Volunteer Fire Department, Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, Oakland Volunteer Fire Department and Gorman Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire.

ORIGINAL (10/23/17 9:22 a.m.):



Multiple fire departments from Preston and Taylor Counties responded to the scene of a fully-involved fire at an apartment building Sunday night.

The original call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Preston County 911 officials, but it rekindled Monday morning.

The apartment building is located on East Main Street in Rowlesburg, according to 911 officials. No injuries were reported.

