Apartment Building Catches Fire in Preston County

Multiple fire departments from Preston and Taylor Counties responded to the scene of a fully-involved fire at an apartment building Sunday night.

The original call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Preston County 911 officials, but it rekindled Monday morning.

The apartment building is located on East Main Street in Rowlesburg, according to 911 officials. No injuries were reported.

