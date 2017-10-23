Apartment Building Catches Fire in Preston County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Apartment Building Catches Fire in Preston County

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Marrs, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Multiple fire departments from Preston and Taylor Counties responded to the scene of a fully-involved fire at an apartment building Sunday night.

The original call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Preston County 911 officials, but it rekindled Monday morning.

The apartment building is located on East Main Street in Rowlesburg, according to 911 officials. No injuries were reported.

We have a reporter heading to the scene. Stick with 12 News for the latest on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.