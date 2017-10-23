1 Flown to Hospital After I-79 Rollover in Harrison County

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle rollover that happened on Interstate 79 Monday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 108, 911 officials said.

One patient was entrapped in their vehicle and was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital by HealthNet after they were removed, according to Harrison County 911 Officials.

The Lost Creek, Jane Lew, and Stonewood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Anmoore EMS.

