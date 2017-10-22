UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff Confirms Self-Inflicted Shooting

UPDATE (10/23/17 11:40 a.m.):



Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed that the shooting on Little Acres Lane Sunday night was self-inflicted.

The gunshot was to the victim's abdomen, Sheriff Matheny said. The gunshot wound appears to be non-life threatening.

ORIGINAL (10/22/17 11:26 p.m.):



The Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.

911 officials said the incident occurred on Little Acres Lane around 10 p.m. There is no other information at this time.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating. Stay with 12 news as we work to bring you more information.