3 Injured in Marion County Motorcycle Accident

The Fairmont Police Department is investigating an accident that sent three people to the hospital on Sunday night in Marion County.

According to 911 officials, the accident, which involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, happened at 7:18 p.m. on Merchant Street.

Two people were transported by ground to Ruby Memorial Hospital, and another was taken by ambulance to Fairmont Regional Medical Center. No word on their conditions.

The Fairmont Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and Grant Town EMS responded.

Stay with 12 News for updates.