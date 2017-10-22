Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department Celebrates 40 Year Anniversary

The Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1977 after a resident watched their house burn to the ground before the nearest fire department arrived. The community celebrated the volunteers and their 40 years of hard work with a gathering on Saturday.

"We had a presentation for different people that been chiefs and different parts of it," said Ken Johnston about the celebration. "It means a lot because we started out with nothing and after what we got now were doing pretty good I think."

From equipment to a fire house, everything had to be sourced for this fire department to become a reality. In his 37 years as a pump operator Burton Booth has watched the growth in the station.

"Whenever i first joined we had 15-20 calls a year and we considered it to be a busy year and as you can see on the board there now we've had over 135 calls this year so its really changed a lot over the years." Said Burton Booth.

Putting in over 100 hours of training and gaining various certification, volunteers give there time and dedication to serve others and the sacrifice is greatly appreciated.

"A lot of growth, a lot of change, a lot of change in the training that involved in becoming a volunteer. The training that's involved with becoming a volunteer now its tremendous amount of time that you have to volunteer to take the training to becoming a volunteer," said Booth "I mean there's a lot of times that you sit down for a family dinner together and the fire tones go off and you leave and go be a fireman and leave the family behind. it's a big sacrifice overall really."

The Ellamore VFD has come a long way in the last 40 years and hopes to see continued success in the future.