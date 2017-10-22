1 Person Taken to UHC After Harrison County ATV Accident

One person was taken to the hospital after an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Harrison County.
According to 911 officials, it happened just before 4 p.m. on Big Elk Road in Wallace.
The patient was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance. There is no word on their condition.
The Wallace Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded.
Stay with 12 News for updates.
