Harrison County Business Damaged After Sunday Morning Fire

A building at a Harrison County business is being ruled a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

According to the Shinnston Fire Department, the fire began at 7:20 a.m. at Rick's Collision on South Pike Street.

Chief Dylan Oliveto says the fire was in the body and paint shop. Six customer vehicles inside were also damaged. Chief Oliveto estimates the cost of the damage at $250,000. Two other buildings at the site were not damaged.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating, but the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported and the building was unoccupied at the time.

The Shinnston, Spelter, Lumberport, Bridgeport and Worthington Fire Departments were on scene as well as Harrison County EMS.

Owners of Rick's Collision say they will be open for business on Monday.