Inaugural Pumpkin Regatta Held as Part of Mountaineer Week

It's Mountaineer Week at WVU and as part of the celebrations, the inaugural Giant Pumpkin Regatta Boat Race took place on the Mon River at Hazel Ruby McQuain park on Sunday.

"Today the idea is that four different student orgs have come together all under the idea that we want to make WVU the most awesome place to be," said organizer Kirsha Trychta.

The WVU Horticulture Club, Men's Rowing Club, WVU Student Veterans and teachers from North Elementary School took part in Mountaineer Week's Inaugural Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Giant, hollowed pumpkins were used as boats in relay races along the Mon River.

"A typical Regatta, the only two rules are, don't sink and cross the finish line first," said organizer Dustin Trychta. "Beyond that, it's all about good sportsmanship. We're not out here to viciously compete. It's just a fun way to end the season and play with a couple of good fruits, so really there's lots of different strategies from one end to the next. My strategy is just do the best I can."

Trychta, a West Virginia University Horticulture Student, used his passion for growing pumpkins to bring the Regatta to Morgantown.

"Rather than being upset about not having one to go to over the winter, I kind of planned how to create my own and bring it to my club. We dug down deep. We expanded our garden space last year. We started with a whole bunch of plants this year and we ended up with just a few fruit at the end, so it's a little bit smaller than what we were hoping for, but we're going to make the best of it today," said Trychta.

The process of preparing these floating devices is just like carving your everyday pumpkin.

"You basically just hollow it out," Trychta explained. "You find a comfy spot inside. It feels just about exactly what you would imagine it to feel like, cold, slimy, wet. As much as it turns peoples faces, everybody wants to do it themselves at least once."