Annual Survivors Dinner Hosted by WVU Medicine and the Cancer Institute

WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute hosted a dinner for breast cancer survivors at Lakeview Resort on Sunday afternoon to celebrates patients that receive treatment at the Cancer Institute at the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center.

Each year patients and family members are invited to attend in celebration of all they have accomplished and everything they have been through.

"In these tables, everybody is talking about their story and I think that's what's important," said Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, Breast Surgeon, Director of Clinical Services and Surgeon in Chief for the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center. "Women who have been through this have a bond that none of us who have never been through it can actually share. By getting them together, friendships are made and support systems are created or recreated each year."

Nearly 100 survivors were in attendance.