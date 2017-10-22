Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society Displays Trains During Mountaineer Week

Sunday, the Mountaineer Week train display was set up in the Shenandoah Room of WVU's Mountainlair.

This event was undertaken by the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, which is a group of HO Scale model railroaders.

Their display at the Mountainlair was based on scenes around West Virginia, including Rowlesburg, Preston County.

Club members say seeing children view the railroads brings back memories.

"It reminds us of ourselves many years ago because most of us got exposed to the hobby at a very young age and we just kind of took it and ran with it, and grew with it," said Gary Deavers, President of the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society.

The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society is located at 128 Pleasant Street in Morgantown.