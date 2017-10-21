Spirit Halloween Holds Zombie Walk at the Meadowbrook Mall

On Saturday night the dead took over the Meadowbrook Mall for the fourth annual zombie walk held by Spirit Halloween.

Families and zombie enthusiasts took Halloween to the next level, limping, crawling and bleeding through the mall. The zombies walked to raise money for WVU Medicine Children's.

Participants were able to get professional zombie makeup done for a $25 donation and 100% of the proceeds go to the hospital.

At the end of the walk the zombies joined outside the Spirit Halloween tent for a fire breathing performance, pizza, and trophies for the best costumes.

While everyone has fun dressing up and playing zombie, members didn't forget about the cause its for.

"It raises money for the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital and that is why my face looks like this cause you can donate 25 dollars and they do your makeup for you." Said Brooke Wickerwork with Spirit Halloween. "100 percent goes to the West Virginia University Children's Hospital."

Spirit Halloween will also be holding a costume dance party this Saturday October 28th from 9-12 at the Spirit Halloween store in Morgantown. Donations for the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital will also be accepted at any Spirit Halloween store.