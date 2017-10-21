USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams Christened

The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams (T-ESB4) was christened on Saturday in San Diego, California in honor of renowned West Virginian, Medal of Honor Recipient and World War II Hero Hershel "Woody" Williams.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who advocated for the ship to be named after Williams, was also in attendance.

“Watching the USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams christening by Woody’s side was one of my proudest moments,” Senator Manchin said. “This ship christening is a long time coming, and a physical representation of the life and legacy of a renowned West Virginian and Medal of Honor recipient. This day would not have been possible without Ron Wroblewski and Woody’s fellow Marines and friends who advocated for years and I was proud to play a part in getting this done. I was honored to help a fellow Marion County boy receive the recognition he deserves. This day is a result of Woody’s lifelong dedication to public service, his brave actions in the field, and his commitment to West Virginia.”

After the christening, Senator Manchin and other toured the USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams and met with officials. He also presented Williams and his family with a Congressional Record Statement commemorating the occasion.