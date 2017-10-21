West Virginia Attorney General Announces State to Receive Money From General Motors Lawsuit

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a $120 million settlement with General Motors over allegations of concealed safety issues related to vehicle ignition defects.

The settlement, reached by the attorneys general of 49 states and the District of Columbia, concludes a multistate investigation into the auto manufacturer’s failure to timely disclose known safety defects. The allegations involved unintended issues with key rotation and/or ignition switches in several GM models over multiple years.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he is glad to have helped West Virginia and its residents in the litigation with General Motors.

"We were able to be part of a $120 million settlement. $1.27 million flows back to the state. This is really to address problems with some of the safety defects from G.M.," he continued.

Ohio and Maryland were among other states to receive money from the settlement.