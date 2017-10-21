NCWV Beekeepers Association Hosts Beginner's Beekeeping Course

The art of making honey is gaining a lot of buzz in the area.
The North Central West Virginia Beekeepers Association hosted a Beginner's Beekeepers course on Saturday at the Harrison County Recreation Complex.
The course was designed to teach those interested about the biology of honey bees and how to prepare the equipment needed to make the honey.
Organizers said making honey is a long process, but they promise the reward is sweet.
"The beekeepers here will probably not receive bees until Spring. Until then they will be getting their equipment ready. They will learn as they go. I know that it can be three years before you know what to really expect in terms of a season," said Michael Staddon, President of NCWV Beekeepers Association.
Participants in the course learned how to make their own beehive, which was first for many.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.