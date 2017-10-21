Lewis County Celebrates Bicentennial With Parade

Lewis County celebrated it's bicentennial on Saturday and people from all over the county came to say 'Happy Birthday'.

The parade happens every 50 years and this year marks 200 hundred years of progress in Lewis County.

Businesses, organizations, and county board members from all over Lewis County were featured in this celebration. Floats, trucks and even ambulance vehicles traveled down main street in Weston. Both sides of the street were lined with families and children catching candy.

The parade director said this is a great way for the community to get together, celebrate the county history, and promote new growth.