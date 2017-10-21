One Person Taken to Hospital After Overnight Vehicle Accident in - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

One Person Taken to Hospital After Overnight Vehicle Accident in Marion County

By Kathryn Ghion, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single vehicle accident that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the 911 center the accident happened along Husky Highway on Pine Grove Bridge at 12:28 a.m.

One person was taken by ambulance to Fairmont Regional Medical Center. No word on their condition.  

The Marion County Rescue Squad also responded. 

