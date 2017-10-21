One Person Taken to Hospital After Overnight Vehicle Accident in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single vehicle accident that happened early Saturday morning.
According to the 911 center the accident happened along Husky Highway on Pine Grove Bridge at 12:28 a.m.
One person was taken by ambulance to Fairmont Regional Medical Center. No word on their condition.
The Marion County Rescue Squad also responded.
Stay with 12 News for updates.
