United Way Hosts 2nd Annual "Test the Watters" 5K and 10K Trail Run

Runners went off the beaten path on Saturday morning for a great cause.

The United Way of Harrison County hosted its 2nd Annual "Test the Watters" 5K and 10K race at Watters Smith Memorial Park in Lost Creek. The race raises more than $5,000 for the United Way and organizers said that the event continues to grow.

Local and national sponsors contributed to the success of the event. Organizers also said that sponsors recognize the growth of trail running in our area and West Virginia being a great place for running trails.