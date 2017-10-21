Bridgeport Residents Help the Shepherd's Corner Restock The Shelves

Residents in Bridgeport left something different at their mailboxes on Saturday.

Cars were loaded down as members of the Bridgeport Lions Club, Woman's Club, and Fire Department traveled through the community to pick up donations. Bridgeport residents were asked to leave canned food or personal care items by their front door or their mailbox as part of a "Restock the Shelves" drive for Shepherd's Corner.

Residents could also drop off donations for the drive at the fire department or at the Shepherd's Corner.

"People already know about this and it is very convenient to just leave the food by a mailbox or a front door. We pick it up and we are done by noon," said Robin Faris, President of Bridgeport Lions Club.

If you missed out on Saturday's drive, you can still donate to the Shepherd's Corner at 19 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport Tuesdays through Thursdays.