Open House Held for New WVU Medicine Fairmont Clinic

A community open house was held Saturday at the new WVU Medicine Fairmont Clinic.

Free flu shots, blood screenings, and blood pressure and body mass index screenings were available.

Giveaways, a teddy bear clinic, and rescue vehicle tours were also a part of the experience.

Visitors were able to tour some of the space that includes 39 exam rooms and 3 procedure rooms.

"Well it's great. This was an absolutely strategic decision for us to come to Marion County. What we see is year after year, is that Marion County residents continue to come to Morgantown for services and so what we felt was that we wanted to invest in the community and we wanted to bring the services to the community," said Darin Rogers, President of Ambulatory Operations with WVU Medicine.

The $13.9 million, 25,000-square-foot outpatient center is located off Downtown Fairmont Exit 136 off of I-79.