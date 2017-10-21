Morgantown Community Makes Strides Against Breast Cancer

The Morgantown Community made Strides Against Breast Cancer Saturday morning at the WVU Rec Center.

This event is held to raise awareness about breast cancer and the programs and services available in the area.

It also educates people about what they can do to reduce their breast cancer risk and celebrates survivors.

Four time cancer survivor, Gerri Angoli has been involved with Relay for Life and Making Strides for 20 years.

"I started out because I considered Relay for Life my celebration of life because I wasn't suppose to be alive," Angoli said. "I was supposed to have died from my first breast cancer. I just get involved because I try to help. I want to help other people, women and men be aware of cancer and to get yourself checked."

This year's Making Strides Event raised more than $30,000.