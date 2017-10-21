2017 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk Celebrates Survivors

Saturday morning, the 2017 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk was held at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Heart Walk is one of the key events for the American Heart Association and raises money for research and community programs for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

50 teams took part in the event, raising nearly $70,000 for the cause.

Survivors of heart disease were celebrated while individuals walked a 5K.

"We'll have a lot more children coming this year, and we also have 20 additional teams coming this year as well, not only just from the community, from the Greek community at WVU and also from various organizations here in town," said Ryan Jerico with the American Heart Association.

The inflatable Mega Heart was also on site. It's a traveling exhibit provided by WVU Medicine that educates kids and adults about the parts and processes of the heart.