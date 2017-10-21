Hot Air Balloons Fly High Over Morgantown

If you were in Morgantown this weekend, you may have noticed some brightly colored objects in the sky.

The University Toyota Balloons over Morgantown Event is taking place with many launches showcasing 14 unique hot air balloons.

This event brings back fond memories of the Mountaineer Balloon Festival that took place many years ago at Mylan Park, launching nearly 40 balloons.

This is the third year that the balloons have been back in the city, with the main launch sight being the Morgantown Airport.

There will be one more launch happening Sunday at 8 am at the Airport.