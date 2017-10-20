Balloons Over Morgantown Returns For the Weekend

The Balloons over Morgantown event is back!
All this weekend you'll see some brightly colored hot air balloons flying over the city.
The balloons will launch from the Morgantown Airport at 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Organizers of the event recommend arriving early so you can find a place to park and watch the balloons inflate before they take off.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.