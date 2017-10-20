Balloons Over Morgantown Returns For the Weekend - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Balloons Over Morgantown Returns For the Weekend

By Kathryn Ghion, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
The Balloons over Morgantown event is back!

All this weekend you'll see some brightly colored hot air balloons flying over the city.

The balloons will launch from the Morgantown Airport at 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Organizers of the event recommend arriving early so you can find a place to park and watch the balloons inflate before they take off. 

